Gov. Mbah seeks more synergy between government, media

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has called for more synergy between the government and media describing both as co-authors of the nation’s future.

Mbah made the call during the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) 2025 Biennial National Convention, which was held in Enugu on Friday.

The theme of the two-day convention is: “Building A Secure And Cohesive Nigeria: The Role of Dialogue, Inclusion and The Media.”

The governor tasked editors to drive greater trust and cooperation between governments and the media to enhance democracy and development.

Mbah said: “I sincerely hope for this convention to be truly more than a meeting of professionals, let it be an affirmation of a relationship.

“We know that the relationship of trust has sometimes frayed between the press and government.

“Too often, our engagements are shaped by suspicion or cynicism.

“Let us change that and return to a shared recognition that we are co-authors of Nigeria’s future.

“Let us replace the distance with dialogue, see intelligent critique as public service instead of hostility. We need media that is inclusive.”

Highlighting his administration achievements, the governor said the projects reflected his administration’s bold vision and commitment to transforming Enugu into a major city in the world.

The Chairman of the convention, John Momoh, tasked journalists on honesty, saying that “editors do not just report the news but shape public opinion and influence national mood,”.

Momoh, who is also the Chairman, Channels Television, equally charged them not only to report conflicts, but spotlight the solutions, promote understanding and become bridge builders.

He said: “Inclusion is about real representation.

“Too many people still feel invisible, too many voices still go unheard.

“We, in the media, must reflect the full picture of Nigeria not just in narrow sights.”

In a remark, Chief Olusegun Osoba, a onetime Governor of Ogun State, hailed Mbah for the ongoing transformation of Enugu State, especially road infrastructure, security digitalisation, and education among others.

Osoba, however, stressed the need for neighbourhood and state policing, noting that it would be difficult for one to be in Abuja and be providing security in states and the local areas.

Also contributing, a former NGE President, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, commended the Guild for sustaining the convention for an unbroken 35 years.

Earlier, the NGE President, Eze Anaba, emphasised the importance of the media in reporting fairly and contributing meaningfully to peace-building.

He said the convention would critically examine the role of the media in building a secure and cohesive Nigeria, especially in the light of the troubling security challenges confronting the nation.

Eze noted that insecurity had regrettably become a defining feature of the national discourse.

The NGE boss noted that the challenges differed across the regions, while their severity was felt everywhere such as in the North East and parts of the North West, where insurgency persisted.

According to him: “The Middle Belt continues to reel from inter-ethnic strife, often resulting in needless bloodshed and mass displacement.

“This reality compels us to ask hard questions: Could the media have done more to promote dialogue and inclusion as essential tools for conflict prevention?

“Are we, perhaps, sometimes guilty of amplifying fear and sensationalism?

“Are we presenting all sides of the story fairly?

“Most importantly, how can we, as journalists and editors, contribute constructively to the peace-building process?”

Eze explained that the convention was aimed at interrogating these questions and more to reaffirm the media’s role not just as chroniclers of crisis, but as builders of bridges and agents of unity.

The president thanked Governor Mbah for hosting the convention as well as his numerous landmark projects that had transformed Enugu State.

