Gov. Mbah freezes Enugu State Government bank accounts

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has directed that all bank accounts belonging to the government be frozen with immediate effect until further notice.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia.

According to Onyia, the directive takes effect from May 30.

“Following the directive given by the Enugu State Governor to freeze all government accounts in all the banks in Enugu State, I hereby, direct that all Enugu State Government accounts be frozen with immediate effect, till further notice,” Onyia said.