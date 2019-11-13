Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has restated his commitment to the protection of lives and properties in the state.

Matawalle gave the reassurance on Wednesday when communities from Bazai area of Shinkafi Local Government paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House, Gusau.

He said: “It is in realization of the fact that I was sent by Almighty God to come and govern the state at its most trying times that I also became more sincere in fulfilling all my campaign promises especially on security to the electorates.”

According to the governor, without peace in the state even government would not survive.

He stressed that the peace being enjoyed now would not be toyed with as it was the bedrock upon which the yearnings of the people would be met.

Matawalle therefore called on the people to continue to pray for the success of his administration, to enable it meet their expectations.

While responding to the appeal made by the communities, the governor assured them that the administration would always work in line with people’s needs.

He directed the Secretary to the State Government to come up with better ways of meeting their demands.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Dr Ahmad Kainuwa of Federal University, Gusau told the governor that they were at the Government House to show their solidarity and appreciation of his efforts in maintaining peace in the state.

Kainuwa recalled that since the inception of the Matawalle led administration, Bazai, like other parts of the state, has not recorded any attack from bandits.

He noted that the area had been under attack for almost a decade, until now.

Kainuwa added that the visit was to appeal to the governor for the restoration of Bazai Emirate Council which was scrapped by the State House of Assembly about three months ago.

