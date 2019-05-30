Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has donated half of his monthly salary to the Gusau Orphanage.

Matawalle made announcement on Thursday when he paid unscheduled visit to the home which was his first official engagement outside the Government House.

He said: “From the time l will start enjoying my salary as the governor, l hereby direct that half of it should be channeled to this orphanage.

“These children here are now my children and I will continue to take care of their welfare starting from this coming Sallah festival.

“l will use my personal money for their clothing and supply of meat, and every other things that will give them comfort during the festivities.”

On his plans for media practitioners in the state, the governor, who said he intended to assist the Nigeria Union of Journalists, promised to be media friendly.

He said: “l will not only be helping the NUJ and its members in the state, l will make sure l find them ways to make both the journalists and the union financially buoyant and independent.”