Gov. Matawalle congratulates Tinubu at 71

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has congratulated President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his 71st Birthday anniversary.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Malam Zailani Bappa.

Matawalle noted the remarkable and victorious journey of the President-elect in the turbulent political terrain of the Country, emerging as the doyen of the game in this era.

“Senator Tinubu has been a fighter, a leader, a mentor and an inspiration to emerging leaders in Nigeria. His undented records of clean exploits in politics and governance have traversed the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

“The emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-elect is a great blessing to Nigeria as he is the best bet for the country at the moment to lift it out of its persistent socio-economic crises.

“Our party, the APC, has done remarkably well under President Muhammadu Buhari in the last eight years”, Matawalle said.

“This is the renaissance period where the nation will rejuvenate and take the front burner in the comity of nations under the leadership of Sen. Tinubu”.

“On behalf of myself, my family, the Government and people of Zamfara, I am wishing the President-elect many more happy returns in good health and in abundant prosperity,” the governor added.