Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has approved N400 million for the payment and upkeep allowances of students on foreign and local scholarships for the 2020 to 2021 academic session.

This was contained in a statement by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General on Media to the Governor, in Gusau on Thursday.

Idris said under the 2020 to 2021 academic session, the governor approved the release of N186.6 million as payment for 67 Medical and Para-medical students currently going into their second year of studies in Sudan.

He further said Matawalle gave approval for the release of another N24.5 million for 23 scholars in India and N56.4 million for 92 students studying in Cyprus.

He added: “Following a fact-finding visit to ascertain the state’s level of indebtedness for Zamfara state students at the Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara and Crescent University, Abeokuta in Ogun, the governor approved the release of N70 million.

“The governor approved N19 million for 38 law school students for the 2019 to 2020.”

Idris said approval and release of verification funds to screen and verify Zamfara State indigenes studying in various public institutions of higher learning in Nigeria has been given by the governor.

This, he said, is to ascertain the real data of students for the immediate release of their bursary which was not paid in eight years.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in 2019, the governor approved and paid over N460 million as tuition and accommodation fees as well as for upkeep allowances for the 2019 to 2020 academic session.