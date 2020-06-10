Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has appointed Dr. Sani Shinkafi, former All Progressives Grand Alliance governorship candidate in the state, as Honorary Adviser, Inter-Governmental Affairs.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Bello in Gusau on Wednesday.

Matawalle said the appointment was based on Shinkafi’s track record of selfless service to the country, as well as his contributions toward restoration of peace in the state.

“Shinkafi, as a member of the state committee on finding solution to banditry, initiated by the governor, supported the government in ensuring peace in the state,” he said.

The appointee was born in Shinkafi and attended Shinkafi Primary School between 1976 and 1982.

He worked with the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources as an Accountant in training in the old Sokoto State.

Shinkafi was promoted to Internal Auditor II in the ministry before he was transferred to the Sokoto State Construction Company as Acting Deputy Director, Internal Audit.

Before the appointment, he was the Executive Director, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, a Non Governmental Organisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Shinkafi, who was also former APGA National Secretary, contested the governorship election in the 2019 general election.