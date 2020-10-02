The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has accused the Administration of his predecessor, Abdulaziz Yari, of stalking about N107 billion.

The Governor, who spoke through his Twitter handle, vowed to recover the stolen N117 billion.

Matawalle tweeted: “Yesterday, I received the final report of Alhaji Ahmad Zabarma led committee on mismanagement of public finances and procurement processes.

“A whopping sum of N107 billion was stolen from state coffers by previous administration.

“We will recover these embezzled funds.”