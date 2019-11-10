Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has called on the police and the judiciary to hasten prosecution of criminals,especially those arrested for banditry, kidnapping and other related crimes.

Masari made the call on Sunday in Daura while addressing Muslim faithful during the second day of the annual Eid-el-Maulud celebration in the area.

He said security was a collective responsibility, pointing out the police and military could not provide the needed security until they were assisted with relevant information and intelligence reports that would aid arrest of criminals.

Masari commended the Emirs of Katsina and Daura for holding regular security meetings with their subjects, stressing that such initiative had made significant impact in securing the communities.

He called on people of the state to intensify efforts in sustaining the relative peace and stability so far recorded across the 34 local government areas of the state.

The governor also urged parents to enrol their children in schools, stressing that ignorance was a dangerous disease.

Masari commended the Federal government for the ban on importation of foreign consumables, especially rice and other related commodities, saying that no nation could survive on importation of food items.

He noted that the panacea to poverty and insolence was the pursuit of education, assuring his administration “will continue to invest in education of our people as we are committed to self-independence and economic sustainability”.

He called on all Nigerians to continue to support government policies and programmes, adding, “we would not relent in our efforts to make Nigeria and Katsina state a point of positive reference”.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that some of the dignataries who attended the occasion were the Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Tasiu Maigari, former Speaker, Yau Gwajo as well as other politicians and well wishers.