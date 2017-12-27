The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Gov. Masari signs 2018 Appropriation Bill into law

By The Eagle Online
Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Wednesday signed the state’s 2018 Appropriation Bill of N213.6 billion into law.
The budget estimate was increased by N2.2 billion by the Katsina State House of Assembly.
Masari had presented N211.4 billion budget estimate to the Kastina State House of Assembly for consideration.
The governor commended the house for the timely passage of the bill, noting that it would assist to move the state forward and improve the living condition of the citizens.
He noted that the budget was a statement of intention based on certain predictions, depending on the resources available.
Masari gave the assurance that the state government would try its best to implement the budget as passed for the betterment of the people of the state.
The Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Yahya, said the budget as passed provided for N161 billion (75 per cent) capital expenditure and N52 billion (25 per cent) recurrent expenditure.

