Gov. Masari lauds FG on Sabke Dam

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Monday commended the Federal Government for completing the Multi Purpose Sabke Dam in Mai’adua Local Government Area of the state.

Masari gave the commendation at the dam’s site in Sabke during its formal inauguration and handing over of the State Government by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, appreciated the commitment and determination of the federal government for completing the project which was abandoned by successive administration.

He said: “The people of Nigeria have made the right choice by voting for Muhammadu Buhari as the President, our votes were not in vain.”

Masari said the state government attached great priority to water supply projects, stressing water was essential to all living things including animals and plants.

The governor who assured that the project would be maintained through constant monitoring and supervision in order to achieve maximum utilisation, called for cooperation and understanding of the benefiting communities.