The Christian Association of Nigeria, Oyo State Chapter has said Governor Seyi Makinde’s achievements in the last one year was impressive.

Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, State Chairman of CAN, made the commendation while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Makinde had on May 29 rolled out the achievements of his administration in the first year, listing hundreds completed and ongoing projects.

Akanmu said: “For our Governor in Oyo State, it’s time of praise and commendation.

“Of course, no parent will bash or condemn a child that returns home with excellent report card, it’s impossible.

“Makinde deserves our praise if we put into consideration how his administration has positively affected lives of the masses in the state.

“To us, his report card is impressive and we congratulate the governor and his team for moving to the second year with enviable report card.”

Akanmu said the perspective for which they rated the governor’s performance defer from that of politicians, contractors or some other groups, adding that they were not likely to be on the same page with him.

He said the basis for which they rated the governor’s achievement as very impressive was the administration’s direct impact on the masses and by extension, standard of living in general.

The CAN chairman said the governor would always have the backing of the masses and civil servants, having been able to commit their regular remuneration to the welfare of their children and other associated bills.

According to Akanmu, pensioners and civil servants are able to settle outstanding bills, the purchasing power of the common man has been lifted because civil servants and retirees can afford to meet up with their needs.

He added: “And that’s the only thing that has the power to set people free from the bondage of poverty and live better.

“Also, death rate among the pensioners and public servants has reduced drastically because they can afford necessities.”

Akanmu noted that over 75 per cent of the population source for means of livelihood on daily basis, appreciating the governor’s decision not to lockdown the state during the rainy season considering its comparative advantage in agriculture.

“Let me tell you this: our position on his one year in office is also premised on the laid down principles of our Lord Jesus Christ, which mandates us to care more for the survival of people around us, especially the poor,” the cleric said.

The cleric advised the governor to embrace everyone, see criticism as motivating ladder and not to relent on his past achievements.

The CAN chairman further urged him to spread out his tentacles to touch other sectors and improve on those he had already started work on.

Akanmu said: “We all know he cannot satisfy everyone, but larger percentage of the population should be able to speak well of his administration.

“He shall work harder than before, give checks and balances priority in his administration.

“Never embark on anti-people’s policies.

“Secure at least 75 per cent of their support for every policies to be introduced.

“There must be regular interaction between the governor and the people.”

Akanmu urged the governor to be more vigilant and conscious of his environment while dissociating himself from sycophants.

He called on him to evolve a system that would ensure his lieutenants who failed to live up to expectations in the last twelve months are re-examined and their stories rewritten.