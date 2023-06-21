Gov. Makinde refutes fake salary structure for Oyo civil servants

The Oyo State government has dismissed a new salary structure purportedly approved by the government for its civil servants.

Governor Seyi Makinde’s Media aide, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, stated that the fake salary structure did not emanate from the government.

“Government is working on reviewing the salary structure for civil servants and it has set up a committee which has yet to turn in its report.

“The salary structure being circulated in the public sphere could not have emanated from the state government and should be disregarded in its entirety,’’ Olanrewaju stated.

Consequent upon the Federal Government’s withdrawal of fuel subsidy in May, Oyo State government set up a committee to produce a new salary structure for civil servants to reflect emerging realities.

The committee has representatives of the NLC, the Trade Union Congress and government officials as members.

Government gave the committee eight weeks to complete its assignment.