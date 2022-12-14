Gov. Makinde pledges smooth take-off of Federal Polytechnic, Ogbomoso

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has pledged his administration’s support for the smooth take-off of Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Ogbomoso.

Makinde made the pledge Wednesday when members of the institution’s Governing Council paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Ibadan.

The governor, who said that his administration placed priority on education, expressed readiness to release the Government Technical College, Ogbomoso, to serve as the institution’s temporary site.

He, however, urged the polytechnic’s management to give commitment on when the institution would return to its permanent site in Ayede town.

According to him, his government will support the take-off of the polytechnic, as it will help the state in fulfilling its quota in the educational sector.

The governor noted that education was one of the major pillars of his administration, saying that he had done a lot for the sector.

For instance, he said that his administration had been able to settle the joint ownership issue of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso between Oyo and Osun states.

The governor promised to take steps that would further enhance security within and around the institution, particularly the deployment of Amotekun corps and engagement of other security agencies.

In his remarks, Chairman of the governing council, Prof. James Dakas, said that the management of the institution had been working assiduously to ensure its take-off.

Dakas implored the state government, under Makinde’s leadership, to put necessary facilities in Ayede community for easy take-off of the institution.

He described the governor as the chief facilitator of the establishment of the polytechnic in the state, adding that this had remained one of his administration’s landmark achievements.