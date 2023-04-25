Gov. Makinde gives reasons for delay in emergence of new Alaafin, Soun

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said delay in the emergence of new Aalafin of Oyo and Soun of Ogbomosoland, is to allow due process to be followed in their selection to avoid repeat of past mistakes.

Makinde made this known Tuesday in Ibadan, the capital city while swearing-in the new Chief Judge of the State, Justice Iyabo Yerima.

The event was held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan.

Makinde said he had already communicated the kingmakers in the two towns that institutional framework should be followed in the selection of new Aalafin and Soun.

According to him, once due process is followed, things generally will work out more efficiently.

“We have gone through a situation where a king was removed by the judiciary in the State after he has been on the throne for over 22 years.

“And I said to myself, not under my watch are we going to repeat the same mistake. I will rather delay and have due process followed.

“Then, if anybody decides to go to court after the emergence of the new traditional rulers, such exercise might be a nullity.

“I believe this is what we need in Nigeria right now – strong institutions.

“But, we also need people to build them, people with experience, capacity and people with strong conviction to do what is right.

“That is why appointment of people like Justice Iyabo Yerima is important, because she has experience in leadership,” Makinde said.

Swearing-in Yerima, as a substantive Chief Judge, he said that her appointment was in accordance with Section 271 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

He said that the swearing-in was done after her appointment was confirmed by the State’s House of Assembly.

Makinde, while congratulating the new Chief Judge, promised to give her necessary support to succeed.

He hinted that his administration had taken steps to ensure that judiciary in the State work effectively, assuring that his government would try its best to provide resources as they were available.

The Governor said that if justice was to be dispensed efficiently, it should be carried out in a befitting environment.

In her remarks, Yerima pledged to take Judiciary in the State to a greater height.

She lauded Makinde for the cooperation which judiciary in the State has been enjoying since the inception of his administration.

The Chief judge, however, pleaded for the renovation of all the court rooms in the State.

The highlights of the event was the administering of Administration Oath and Judicial Oath on the Chief Judge by the governor.

The Deputy Governor, Chief Adebayo Lawal; Secretary to the State Government, Olubanwo Adeosun; High Court Judges and other top government functionaries were present at the event.