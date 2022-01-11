Gov. Makinde expresses shock on aide’s death

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has expressed shock and sadness over the death Tuesday, of his Special Assistant on Irepo/Olorunsogo/Oorelope Federal Constituency, Alhaji Afeez Tijani,

The governor in a statement issued Tuesday by his Special Assistant on Print Media, Moses Alao, commiserated with the immediate family of the late politician, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) family and Kisi community, noting that Tijani was a true party man, who did his best for it.

He indicated that Tijani served as state chairman of the PDP as well as chairman of Irepo Local Government, Kisi.

Governor Makinde, who described Alhaji Tijani as a committed party man, who was ever ready to make contributions that will bring progress to the party and the state, said the politician will be missed.

“I received the news of the death of the Liaison Officer, Irepo/Olorunsogo/Oorelope Federal Constituency, Alhaji Afeez Tijani with sadness.

“Alhaji Tijani was a committed party man and a strong believer in the wellness of the PDP. He gave his best efforts to see the progress of the party and the state. We all will miss him.

“It is my prayer that God grants repose to his soul and receive him into Aljana Firdaus.

“I equally commiserate with his immediate family, Kisi Community and the PDP family in Oyo State.

“May Allah continue to uphold everyone the deceased left behind” Makinde prayed.