The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has appointed Afees Jimoh, a former House of Representatives member, as Chairman of the state’s Agriculture Credit Corporation.

The Special Assistant on Print Media to the Governor, Moses Alao, announced the appointment in a statement on Thursday.

Also said: “Jimoh, the newly appointed chairman of the state’s Agriculture Credit Corporation, attended Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin; University of Lagos, Akoka; Federal University of Technology, Owerri and Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State.

“Where he obtained NCE Technical, HND, PGD and M.Sc. degrees in Electrical/Electronics and Computer Engineering, respectively.

“He was a Reps member for Irepo/Olorunsogo/Oorelope Federal Constituency between 2011 and 2015.

“He served as the Deputy Director-General of the PDP Campaign for Oyo North Senatorial District in 2019.”

Alao said that the Governor also approved the composition of the Oyo State Sports Council, with former Chairman of Ibadan North-East Local Government, Gbenga Adewusi, as Chairman.

According to the statement, other members of the Oyo State Sports Council are Bello Tajudeen, Ogundele Quadri, Oguntoye Issac and Ogungbenro Fatai.

Others are Omolabake Alabi, Makinde Adegboyega as General Manager and Director, Policy Coordination, Governor’s Office.

Also said: “Adewusi is a graduate of Human Kinetics from University of Ibadan and a former Sports Trainer to President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“He is the current chairman of the Oyo State Handball Association and served as chairman of the state’s Badminton Association.”