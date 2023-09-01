Gov. Makinde clears workers’ deduction arrears

The Oyo government has cleared all the non-statutory deductions of civil servants in the state.

This is in fulfilment of Governor Seyi Makinde’s promise that their deduction arrears will be paid along with their August salaries.

This is contained in a press release issued from the state Ministry of Information and Orientation and signed by the Commissioner, Prince Dotun Oyelade.

Oyelade indicated that Governor Makinde in a state broadcast in the wake of the week-long protest by the state NLC, government released over N1.3bn as deductions and salaries for June, July and August.

With this development, workers who choose to continue making cooperative contributions will have to work with their unions as the state government will no longer be making any deductions from source.

The commissioner recalled that to date, many states have not complied with the minimum wage and still owe civil servants many months’ backlog of statutory deductions while Oyo state had complied with minimum wage payment three years ago and has now cleared its deductions.

The Commissioner said Makinde enjoyed the support of the over 71,000 state civil servants because of his genuine love for their welfare.