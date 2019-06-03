Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appointed Taiwo Adisa, an editor with the Nigerian Tribune Newspapers, as his Chief Press Secretary.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was confirmed in a statement signed by the Chief of Staff of the governor, Chief Bisi Ilaka, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Monday evening.

Until his appointment, Adisa was the Group Politics Editor and Abuja Bureau Chief of Tribune Newspapers.

It stated: “He had earlier served as Special Assistant (Media Relations) to former President of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara between 2003 and May 2005.

“He was educated at the University of Ibadan where he earned BA and MA degrees in Communication and Language Arts.

“He had an illustrious career in Journalism spanning The News Tempo Magazines, The Punch Newspapers and lately Tribune which he joined in July 2005.

“Apart from serving as the Group Politics Editor and Abuja Bureau Chief of Tribune, he also runs a weekly column in the Sunday Tribune called The Lynx-Eye, which he uses to dissect political developments across the country.

“Adisa, who hails from Ogbomoso South Local Government of the state, is currently undertaking a Ph.D programme in Media Arts at the University of Abuja.”