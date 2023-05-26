Gov. Makinde appoints new Permanent Secretaries, Accountant General in Oyo

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of Kikelomo Adijat Adegoke as the substantive Accountant General of Oyo State.

The Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni made this known in a statement issued Friday in Abuja.

Oni said the appointment took effect Thursday, May 26, 2023.

The Oyo State Governor according to a statement e-signed by Coordinating Director, Ministry of Information, Gideon Alade, has also approved the appointment of eleven Permanent Secretaries in the civil service.

The Permanent Secretaries include: Dr. Olabode Ladipo; Dr. Oyewole Tunde Aremu; Abosede Esther Owoeye; Ismail Abass Adebukola Bioku; Folajinmi Daramola Oni; Dolapo Oluremilekun Popoola; Hakeem Toyin Salami; Tajudeen Raji; Paul Amole Okunloye Oyekunle; Bassir Kolawole Kazeem and Taiwo Olafimihan Adewale.

Governor Makinde also appointed two Executive Secretaries. They include Olusola Orobode and Muibat Olaide Lasisi.

The Head of Service said the appointments came as a result of thorough screening and outstanding performance of the affected officers.