Moses Gbande

Noel Donjur, the Chief of Staff to the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has tested positive for COVID-19.

This was the outcome of the test that was conducted for members of the Plateau State Executive Council on July 1, 2020 following the directive of Governor Lalong.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang, said the outcome of the tests indicated that all other members of the SEC tested negative.

Donjur, according to the statement, remains asymptomatic and in good condition.

Accordingly, health officials have commenced treatment on him at one of the isolation centres in the Los, the state capital, while members of his family and other contacts are being traced and tested.

The Chief of Staff, who was said to be in high spirit, called for prayers from members of the public and also encouraged people to submit to COVID-19 testing, which he noted is very important in unveiling cases and then treatment.

Meanwhile, other personal aides of the Governor, Permanent Secretaries, heads of parastatals as well as senior civil servants had the test conducted on them on July 2 and are awaiting the results.

Governor Lalong in the meantime continues to admonish citizens to adhere strictly to the guidelines issued to contain the virus.