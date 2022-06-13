Gov. Lalong swears in four new High Court Judges, Khadi

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has sworn in four new judges of the Plateau State High Court and a Khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal in Jos.

The new judges are Justices Elizabeth Angai-Ibrahim, Ladi Madaki, J. D. Longden and J. Samchi, with Yahaya Kanam as Khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal.

Swearing in the judges, Lalong charged them to be faithful to their oath of office and consider their appointments as a call to serve God and humanity and be committed in their service for the peace and stability of the country.

“I seize this opportunity to remind you that the task before you is enormous and the expectations of the citizens are very high.

“This is why you must demonstrate total dedication and commitment to your assignment for the peace, progress and stability of Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

“Since your calling as Judicial Officers gives you the rare privilege of making decisions that affect the lives of the people and sometimes bordering on life and death situations, you must never take this assignment lightly or allow frivolous considerations to influence you.

“Consider this duty as a Public Trust given to you by God to represent him in the affairs of men,” he said.

Lalong noted the challenges faced regarding the speedy dispensation of justice, particularly as it involves some suspects arraigned for violent crimes, including terrorism.

“I therefore appeal to you to pay closer attention to such cases and do justice to those involved.

The Governor assured the judges of his personal support and that of the executive arm of government as well as the legislature towards making sure that they operate under a conducive environment.

He also reminded the judges that during the current season of politics, ahead of the 2023 general elections, politicians have the tendency to put enormous pressure on Judges who want to get undeserved advantage at all costs.

He said he believed in the capacity of the judges to resist attempts by some elements to corrupt, confuse, intimidate or blackmail them towards participating in unethical conducts.

Lalong charged them to stay focused on the oath they have taken and discharge their duties according to the laws of the land and the dictates of the legal profession.

Justice Ladi Madaki, who responded on behalf of others, thanked the government for the confidence reposed on them to uphold Justice in the state, promising to discharge their duties dutifully and with total dedication.