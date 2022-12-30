Gov. Lalong signs ₦149.9b Appropriation bill into law

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State Thursday signed the 2023 Appropriation bill of ₦149.9 billion into law.

The governor, while signing the bill at Government House Jos, the State capital said it was part of his administration’s commitment to the good of Plateau people.

“This is our administration’s last budget and we promise that we will do our best for the people. We remain committed to its implementation,” he said.

He thanked the Plateau House of Assembly (PLHA) for their inputs in the budget and prayed for resources for its implementation.

He also thanked the judiciary for their support in his administration’s discharge of duties, while urging them to extend such goodwill to the incoming administration.

Speaking earlier, Dan-Philips Hirkop, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, said that the appropriation bill presented to PLHA in November was ₦139 billion, but was increased to handle some critical issues.

“The budget proposal was ₦139 billion but the house after its deliberations, was able to come out with some critical issues with logistics for an effective transition.

“Other issues also include the current exercise of replacement and recruitment in tertiary institutions, the health sector and others to make provisions, bringing it to ₦149 billion instead of ₦139 billion,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill was christened “Budget of Infrastructural Consolidation and Transition.”

NAN also reports that N84.1 billion was earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while N65.7 billion would be for capital spending.