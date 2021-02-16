Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has ordered the arrest of perpetrators of the attacks in Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area of the state during which four persons were killed.

A statement by Dr. Makut Machan, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, on Monday in Jos quoted Lalong as expressing concern over the incident.

He urged security agencies to use the apparatus at their disposal to end the recurring attacks.

He directed the Plateau Peace Building Agency to visit the affected areas and trace the root causes of the killings.

Lalong stressed that the situation must be brought under control immediately to prevent its further degeneration.

He said: “I want all those involved in these crimes to be arrested and made to face the full weight of the law.

“While this is going on, the machinery for dialogue, reconciliation and confidence building should be vigorously pursued by the Peace Building Agency with the support of the newly-constituted Inter-faith Council.

“We will not tolerate any act that takes us back to the dark days of violence and destruction.”

Lalong urged all residents of the state to be security conscious and avoid any conduct that would jeopardise the peaceful coexistence in the area and the state.

He commiserated with the families of those killed during the incident.