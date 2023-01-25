Gov. Lalong commiserates with Plateau SSG over mother’s death

Govenor Simon Lalong of Plateau has condoled with the Secretary to the State’s Government (SSG) Prof. Danladi Atu over the death of his mother, Kaka Rose Atu at the age of 103.

A statement signed Wednesday by the Director, Press and Public Affairs to the governor, Dr Makut Macham described the late Kaka Atu as a woman of substance who dedicated her life to the service of humanity at large.

“Late Kaka Rose Atu is a woman of substance who dedicated her life to the service of her family, immediate community and humanity at large.

“She was a community leader whose passion for mentoring and nurturing the younger generation went beyond her immediate family to her community and society at large.

“The result of her sacrifices, hardwork and resilience is evident in her children who have turned out to be useful to the society, serving in different capacities and making impact,” Lalong said.

While commiserating with the SSG and other members of the family, the governor urged them to take solace in the fact that their mother continued to serve God till her last moments.

He advised them to ensure that her legacies of love, sacrifice, patience, love for God and hardwork were sustained in their conduct and passed to the next generation.