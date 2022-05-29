Gov. Lalong clinches APC senatorial ticket for Plateau South

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has clinched the All Progressives Congress ticket to contest for Plateau South Senatorial District seat in the 2023 General Election.

He emerged unopposed at the primaries held at the Zonal Headquarters of the Senatorial District in Shendam LGA.

In a press release on Saturday in Jos by the Governor’s spokesperson, Dr. Makut Macham, Lalong thanked members of the APC in the zone for giving him their mandate, saying he will not disappoint them.

Lalong was announced winner by the Chairman of the election panel, Hon. Titi Oseni, who said he got 335 out of the 340 votes, while five were invalid.

He promised he would use his experience as a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, governor and lawyer to attract development opportunities to the zone and the entire state.

The governor thanked the Plateau Legacy Group for purchasing the senatorial nomination form for him to contest, while urging party members to remain steadfast ahead of the general elections.

He expressed confidence over APC’s victory, not only for the Senate, but for all other elective offices.

Lalong assured Plateau people of the party’s commitment to the acceleration of development in the state.

He also thanked the APC in Plateau State for the peaceful conduct of all its primary elections as well as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission for effective monitoring of the exercise.