Gov. Lalong bemoans Ancha community massacre  

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has described attack in Ancha community of Bassa Local Government Area of the North central State as a sad tale cycle of violent attacks in the state.

Several lives were lost and many properties destroyed in the latest attack.

The Governor expressed his sadness in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham Wednesday in Jos, the State capital.

“The attack carried out on Tuesday night was another sad tale of cycle of violent attacks in the area, in spite of several measures taken by the state government,” the Governor lamented.

Recall that three persons were killed in Rafin Bauna community in Bassa Local Government on January 2.

Lalong who expressed sadness on the incidence has directed the security agencies to fish out the attackers at all costs saying, administering justice to such perpetrators was the only approach to stop the barbaric killings.

He implored heads of security outfits in the state, particularly, the Commander, Operation Safe Haven and Commissioner of Police, to use intelligence from survivors and other sources to arrest the perpetrators.

While commiserating with the families of those killed and survivors, the governor directed the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency and the Peace Building Agency to offer immediate humanitarian interventions.

Meanwhile, Governor Lalong has praised security forces for arresting a kidnap group and rescuing some victims in Barkin Ladi Local government, saying the action was a proof that criminals had no resting place in Plateau.

He therefore called for further investigations and arrest of fleeing suspects, assuring that those convicted would face death penalty as stipulated by the law.

