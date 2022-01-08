Gov. Lalong appoints new State House Chaplain

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has approved the appointment of Rev. Fr. Godfrey Gopep as the new Chaplain of the Government House Chapel Jos.

This is is contained in a statement issued Saturday in Jos, the State capital by Lalong’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham.

The statement said the cleric who is currently the Priest in Charge of St Finbarr’s Parish, Rayfield Jos, is to fill the vacuum created by the departure of Rev. David Ajang.

Ajang was appointed by Pope Francis as the Bishop of Lafia Diocese.

The new Chaplain was born in 1982.

Gopep was ordained a Catholic Priest on Oct. 15 2011 at the then Holy Cross Parish Pankshin now Holy Cross Cathedral Pankshin.

Gopep had served as assistant parish priest, St Jarlath Bukuru; and St. John Vianney Seminary Barkin Ladi, among others.

The approval of the appointment is with immediate effect.