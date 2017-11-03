Gov. Ishaku to train more Taraba youths in skills acquisitions.

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba state has reiterated his commitment to ensuring that more youths and women are trained in the state in different skills.

Ishaku said this when he received 51 youths of the state who recently graduated from Peter Akinola Foundation, a youth center for industrial training in Ogun State.

The Governor, who was visibly happy, stated that what started like a dream is today a reality and told the graduands that they would be provided with starter pack kits in order to kick the ball rolling by putting into use what they have learnt from the Peter Akinola Foundation and make themselves better people in the society.

He also informed them that those the state government will need their services will be employed and for those that will be self-employed, conducive working environment would be provided for them so as to also train others in the skills they have learnt.

The state Governor further revealed that another set will immediately be sent to the foundation for training, stressing that his desire for Taraba State is to engage the youths productively and bring to an end youth restiveness and idleness.

Ishaku expressed optimism that enterpreneurship would soon flourish in the state and encouraged them to make better use of this rare opportunity and be employers of labour and not job seekers, averring that the essence of acquiring skills is to be self reliant and independent.

The Governor praised the graduands for exhibiting high sense of responsibility by representing Taraba State well during the period of their training, urging them to translate the positive attitudes displayed to the entire state.

Presenting the Peter Akinola Foundation graduands to the Governor, the Commissioner of Education, Johannes Jigem, said about 57 women and youths were sent to the Peter Akinola Foundation for skills acquisition training.

Out the number, 51 have successfully completed their training and are ready to storm the state with the trades they have learnt.

Jigems said the graduands left the state in February this year and completed their training in October, covering the period of nine months.

Breaking down numbers according to their training, the Commissioner said 12 were trained Catering and Tourism, 13 in Information and Communication Technology ICT, 12 in Fashion and Design and five trained in Tiling and Concreting.

While, four were trained in Electrical Installation, three had theirs in Metal Fabrication/Aluminium and two were trained in Auto Mechanic.

Jigems further informed Ishaku that 13 out of the 51 graduands have been selected to write London City and Guild, which will qualify them to seek for job in any part of the world and it will further enrich their CVs.

He told the Governor that sending Taraba State indigenes to the Peter Akinola Foundation for training has challenged the Ogun State Government that barely knew the existence of the Foundation as it has equally sent in about 100 citizens of the state for training there.

Speaking on behalf of the graduands, Dauda Attah, who is the leader and spokesman of the graduands, thanked the Governor for selecting them from across the state to be trained in various skills acquisition programmes.

Attah said they proved themselves worthy and represented the people of Taraba State well.

He lauded the good gesture of the state Government and Ishaku, adding that they are appreciative of the support they received throughout the period of the training, stressing that it demonstrates the love he has for women and youths in the state and asserted that the Rescue Mission is indeed working.