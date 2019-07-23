Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on Monday reiterated the resolve of the state government to tackle unemployment through formulating programmes and policies that would boost job creation.

Ikpeazu said this when officials of Eskom PLC, an oil and gas company, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Umuahia.

The governor said the policy thrust of the state government was focused on creating job opportunities for the people of Abia in order to improve their livelihoods.

He said it was necessary to match infrastructural development with job creation in order to achieve a sustainable economy in the state.

Ikpeazu commended the establishment for their readiness to invest in Abia through the establishment of a modular refinery in the state, adding that it would go a long way in tackling unemployment.

He said the state government would not spare any effort in creating an environment that would facilitate the establishment of the modular refinery.

He said: “Oil and Gas is one of the pillars of the present administration.

“Your presence further underscores the fact that we are on the right path.

“We have some oil in Ukwa region and so much gas.

“We have been flaring gas for the past 70 years.

“So your team gives me hope that we can turn our natural resources into money for the benefit of the state and nation at large.”

Ikpeazu said the state government and people of Abia would be committed to providing an enabling environment for the actualisation of the modular refinery project.

Earlier, Chief Philip Orjiakor, Chief Executive Officer, said the company had the capacity to deliver the project following its track record in the oil and gas sector.

Orjiakor said the company was prepared to deliver the project within a record time and called on the Abia State Government to create an enabling environment.