Gov. Ikpeazu presents scorecard to Abia indigenes in Northern States

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State says his administration has completed 56 roads within three years.

Ikpeazu, who said this at a Town Hall meeting organised by Abia Development Organisation in Abuja, noted that 79 other roads were currently under construction or repair.

He listed the completed roads to include Ehi Road, St. Michael’s Road, Azikiwe Road, Pound road and Owerri Road, off Okigwe Road, all in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state.

Others include some kilometers of the dualised Aba-Owerri Road and Roads 2 and 8 in low cost housing estate, Umuahia.

The governor noted that his administration was not focusing on roads alone as it had completed the Ultra Modern Abia Investment House, which was inaugurated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Ikpeazu said: “I am always ready to give account of my stewardship to the people because we have achieved so much in agriculture, commerce and industry, education, as well as oil and gas.

“Life expectancy has improved above national average in the area of healthcare delivery; Abia State Emergency Medical Service was inaugurated in January 2017 and access is via a toll free number 112.

“The State is set to establish the first ever kidney transplant centre in Umuahia in collaboration with a Diaspora medical team that recently performed the first ever kidney transplant in the state.

“I think it is the right thing to do that we submit ourselves to the people at all times, feel them and probably get feedback.

“The strategy for Abia economic improvement is the four pillars we arrived at from the areas we have comparative advantage over other states.

“To drive these pillars, we have to look for inputs by way of enablers that will help us achieve our agenda.

“So far, we can calibrate the successes and milestones we have reached based on what we have achieved on those enablers and how it has impacted on those pillars.”

Ikpeazu urged the people to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards in preparation for the 2019 general election, adding that the Abuja town hall meeting appeared the best in the history of the state.

He said: “The biggest take-away from this meeting is that all the stakeholders in Abia State: three of our senators and other National Assembly members, critical and major stakeholders, businessmen and women at home and in diaspora, are all here.

“What it means is that my people have honoured me and I am happy with their response.

“I have equally noticed that there are few things we need to recalibrate but I am generally happy with their responses.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event saw the three Senators representing Abia State: Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), Theodore Orji (Abia Central) and Mao Ohuabunwa (Abia North), shower encomiums on the governor for his achievements so far in the state.

It was also an opportunity for the members representing Abia State in the House of Representatives and Abia State indigenes in the 19 Northern States to pass a vote of confidence on the governor, who they said had made life meaningful for the people.

Former Senate President, Aldolphus Nwabara, and traditional rulers from Abia State were also present at the occasion.