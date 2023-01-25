Gov. Ikpeazu mourns death of Abia PDP governorship candidate

Abia State Governor Victor Ikpeazu has mourned the death of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, gubernatorial candidate, Prof Eleazar Ikonne.

Ikonne died Wednesday at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Ikpeazu, while reacting in a statement he personally signed confirmed the party’s flagbearer died after a brief illness.

He commiserated with the family of the late Professor of Optometry, the PDP family and Abians.

Ikpeazu also directed that all flags in Abia State PDP offices be lowered and flown at half mast

”We pray God to have mercy on his soul, grant him eternal rest and give everyone affected by his unfortunate demise the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

”As a mark of honour to our dear departed brother, I hereby direct that all flags in Abia State PDP offices be lowered and flown at half mast while all campaign activities for the party at all levels be suspended until Monday, 30th January, 2023” he said.

Ikpeazu urged all PDP leaders and members to remain calm “as they navigate through this difficult period together.”