Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has reinstated the monthly clean-up exercise in the state.

Ihedioha has also brought back the monthly Governor’s Prize for the Cleanest Local Government Area, as well as the Cleanest Autonomous Community, Primary School and Secondary School in each LGA.

To this effect, he has approved the appointment of a Planning, Sensitization and Implementation Committee for the July 2019 clean-up exercise.

The committee is made up of:

1. H.E. Dr. Ikedi Ohakim – Chairman

2. Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade – Deputy Chairman

3. Hon. Alex Emeziem – Secretary

4. Commissioner of Police, Imo State – Member

5. Chairman, State Council of Traditional Rulers – Member

6. Coordinating Chairman, LGAs – Member

7. SUG Presidents; IMSU, FUTO, Fed. Poly. Nekede, Imo State Polytechnic, AIFCE, FECOLART – Members

8. Chairman, CAN, Imo State – Member

9. Chairman, NURTW, Imo State – Member

10. Chairman, NUT, Imo State – Member

11. Chairman, NLC, Imo State – Member

12. Chairman, PFN, Imo State – Member

13. Chairman, COREN, Imo State – Member

14. Chinedu Chukwuonye – Member

15. Okechukwu Opara – Member

16. Prince Eze Ugochukwu – Member

17. Rex Okoro – Member

18. Mrs. Beatrice Nkwo – Member

The Committee is charged with the following mandate:

1. Source for sponsorships/Partners, including, but not limited to:

a. Banks

b. Hotels

c. Construction companies

d. Telecom companies

e. Transporters

f. Other businesses

2. Organize “Ihedioha Green Volunteers”.

3. Create and manage brand materials, publicity and media

4. Organize and manage the evacuation of refuse and dump sites

5. Enforce total compliance

6. Recommend and organize Governor’s Prize

7. Audit and handover for August committee, etc

Ihedioha directed that action should be concluded immediately on the task.