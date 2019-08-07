Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has presented letters of Commendation/Scholarship to the three most outstanding students in the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

The event took place at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Owerri on Wednesday.

The students, who are of Imo State origin, are Stephanie Chizobam Ugbaja, Alozie Favour Chukwuemeka and Amaechi Chibueze Godsfavour.

The Governor wished them well and urged them to remain committed in their academic career and keep the candle burning.