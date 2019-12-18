Governor Emeka Ihedioha has directed the State Accountant General to commence the payment of December salaries to the state’s civil servants and local governments’ workers.

Ihedioha, who gave the charge on Tuesday, directed that the payment should comment immediately.

He also directed the payment of pensions to all pensioners in the State and Local Governments for the month of December.

A statement by Ihedioha’s Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, on Tuesday said: “The directive is in line with His Excellency’s resolve to ensuring that workers and pensioners in the State prepare for the Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

“The directive is with immediate effect.”