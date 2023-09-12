Gov. Idris strengthens Gwantu Emirate with two additional council members in Kebbi

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi has approved the appointment of two additional members to strengthen the Gwandu Emirate Council.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, made this known in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi Tuesday.

Idris quoted the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Garba Dutsinmari, as saying that the appointment was to streamline the emirate to achieve desired goals and objectives.

Those appointed are: Muhammadu Aminu-Ahmad (Sarkin Fadan Gwandu), and Alhaji Abubakar Jagwadeji-Suru.

While congratulating the two appointees, the commissioner wished them divine guidance and protection in the discharge of their new roles.