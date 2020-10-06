Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has sworn in three newly appointed Commissioners for the State Independent Electoral Commission.

The new Commissioners are: Muhammad Rufai, Idris Geza and Aishatu Bichi.

Performing the ceremony on Tuesday in Kano, Ganduje expressed confidence that the new commissioners would contribute to the commission’s conduct of free and fair local government election in 2021.

He advised the new commissioners to be fair, unbiased and cooperate with other members of the commission as well as be firm and courageous in carrying out their duties.

Ganduje said: “I call upon the newly appointed commissioner to be non-partisan in the course of discharging their duties.

“The fourth Commissioners would soon be sworn in as he is undergoing screening by the Kano State House of Assembly.”

Also sworn in on Tuesday during the State Executive Council meeting were four Permanent Secretaries, namely: Kabiru Magani, Abba Mustapha, Umar Liman, Fatima Sarki.

The governor said they were selected based on merit and their track records of performance to fill the vacant positions created by the retirement of some permanent secretaries in the state.

According to Ganduje, the designations of the newly appointed permanent secretaries will soon be announced after some deliberations.

He said they were appointed to strengthen the state civil service.

—