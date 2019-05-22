Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has commended members of his cabinet for their selfless service, transparent and prudent management of the state resources in the last four years.

Ganduje made the commendation on Wednesday in Kano when he chaired the last Executive Council Meeting in preparation to the next tenure in office, commencing from May 29.

The governor noted with satisfaction, the commitments of members of the council to duties, saying they held forth effectively in their respective offices for the development of the state.

He also thanked them for not ‎being involved in any fraudulent activities during their time in office.

The governor also added that all the commissioners would remain in office up to May 29.

He said: “Today’s sitting marks the final Executive Council meeting. Not the end of your tenure in office. You will continue up to May 29.”

Ganduje also commended the efforts and contribution of the Deputy Governor‎ despite coming mid-way into the administration.

He went further to commend the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, whom he described as the general coordinator of government activities and the head of service, ‎“Muhammad Awwal Na’Iya, for facilitating good working relationship between government and workers throughout the 4-year term”.

On the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries, Ganduje revealed that, the government had put in place procedures and they would be selected base on merit.

‎He said that his government would consider the inclusion of professional people, like lawyers, doctors, engineers and architects to come on board.‎

He assured that those who applied for the position, after being short-listed would go through test and after being appointed, they would be placed on provisional period for six months before confirmation.

He said: “There is going to be performance indicators, like well management of people, zero-tolerance to corruption, good and effective file management and transparency among others.‎”

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, who spoke on behalf of the council members commended the governor for the opportunity given to them to serve the state.