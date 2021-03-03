Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the recruitment of 500 doctors, pharmacists, laboratory scientists and other allied health workers as part of measures to enhance healthcare delivery in the state.

The Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Kano during the presentation of certificates to 103 students sponsored by the state government to study medicine and other health related courses in Republic of Sudan.

“In order to provide affordable and quality healthcare delivery to residents of Kano, the state government has approved the recruitment of 500 doctors, laboratory scientists and technicians, pharmacists and others,” he explained.

Tsanyawa said the Governor had also directed the Ministry to go round to all the 484 Wards in the state to assess the state of their health facilities.

“After going round, the governor has given another approval for the employment of 1,500 other sets of health care workers who would be posted to the 484 health care facilities,” he said.

The Commissioner said the 103 students who graduated from the Al-Ahfad University for Women, El-Razi University, Omdurman Islamic University and Sudan International University were mostly female.

In his remarks, Ganduje said the state government would increase the capacity of hospitals in the state with a view to providing the needed healthcare delivery.

He assured that his administration was committed to adequately equipping hospitals with the needed facilities to deliver.

“Another milestone achievement we made is building world-class cancer centre, building of new hospitals in all the four new emirates in the state and completion of paediatric section and Muhammad Buhari General Hospital,” he said.

On the recruitment of additional health workers, the governor said the decision was aimed at increasing the number of healthcare professionals across the state so as to bridge existing gaps.

Ganduje also revealed that the state government would pay for the doctors’ council examinations.

Some of the parents who spoke at the occasion thanked the governor for the gesture, promising the commitment of their children to provide services for the people of the state.