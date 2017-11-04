Gov. Ganduje appoints new Perm Secs

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Thursday presided over the swearing in of our new Permanent Secretaries into the state Civil Service.

They are Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmad Sagagi, Ministry of Works; Sale Ado Minjibir, Government House; Muhammad Ahmad Al-Amin, Ministry of Health; and Bilkisu Shehu Maimota, Research, Evaluation and Political Affairs, Cabinet Office.

Addressing the appointees shortly after taking oath of office, which was administered by the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Ibrahim Mukhtar, Ganduja said the appointment was part of a continuing reorganization process in the civil service.

He said the recent reassignment of Permanent Secretaries and appointment of new ones in the state is aimed at making the service more robust and capable of meeting emerging challenges in managing the affairs of the citizenry.

“We have to be strong to make the government more responsive to the needs of the people. So, we have to re-organize once in a while for efficient service delivery,” he stated, adding: “The reorganization will continue in the Civil Service until we get the best we are looking for to assist us in managing the state.”

The governor maintained that the appointment of the new Permanent Secretaries is based on their track record of service and competence, urging them to keep the flag flying high.

He, therefore, charged the new appointees to cooperate with civil servants and the political class towards attaining the set goals of the administration.