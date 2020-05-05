Governor‎ Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa as the new Emir of Rano.‎

The new Emir succeeds Dr. Tafida Abubakar Ila, who died on Saturday at the age 74.

He was ill when he died.

Announcing the name of the new Emir on Tuesday, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, said Inuwa was the choice of the four kingmakers of the Emirate.

The new Emir, until his appointment, was the Kaigama of Rano Emirate and District Head of Kibiya.‎

Alhaji, who congratulated the new Emir, urged him to carry everybody along and avoid social gathering due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding on behalf of the Emirate Council, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, the Turaki of Rano, ‎expressed appreciation to the Governor for choosing Inuwa as the new Emir of Rano.