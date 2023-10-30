Gov. Fubara speaks on Assembly’s move to impeach him

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reacted to the move by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach him.

Governor Fubara spoke on the development at the complex of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday.

The Governor, who was at the complex following a fire outbreak there in the early hours of Monday, said he has not committed any offence to warrant impeachment.

He said: “Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment.

“Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy.

“At the appropriate time I will address the press.”