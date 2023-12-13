Gov Fubara presents budget to five members of Rivers assembly

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill to five members of the state House of Assembly loyal to him.

This came a few minutes after the demolition of the House of Assembly complex started.

The 27 members of the House loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, were not present at the sitting.

The 27 lawmakers recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

