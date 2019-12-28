Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has commended the Nigerian Army in tackling the activities of Boko Haram terrorists in the North East and restoration of peace in Adamawa State.

Fintiri, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Seth Crowther, gave the commendation during the inauguration of multi-million Naira projects in Gibson Jalo Cantonment on Saturday in Yola.

He said concerted efforts had been made to review and improve the security structure of the state in order to checkmate threats in the state.

According to him, effort is also being made to provide vehicles, motorcycles, kits as well as other administrative and logistic supports to ensure effective performance by the personnel.

He said: “To reciprocate your effort, the Adamawa State Government is making effort to assist in renovating the Command Day Secondary School and road network in Gibson Jalo Cantonment.”

Fintiri also commended the Nigerian Army for its efforts toward meeting the welfare needs of its personnel and their families through the establishment of entrepreneurial and skill acquisition centre.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, said the projects were part of efforts aimed at ensuring the welfare of officers and soldiers of Nigerian Army as well as their families.

Buratai said the entrepreneurial and skill acquisition centre, transit accommodation and accident and emergency ward projects being executed at the cantonment were critical to the well being of the personnel.

He explained that the centre would develop the skills of the youths and women in the cantonment in becoming self-reliant.

He said: “In the same vein, the transit accommodation will assist in facilitating the general administration of the large number of personnel deployed here in the North East who use the cantonment as a transit point.

“Also, the accident and emergency ward will enhance healthcare delivery for the soldiers and their families as well as the locals residing around the cantonment.”

While congratulating the division and the brigade for the successful completion of the projects, Buratai urged them to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities.

The Army chief commended the governor and people of Adamawa for their support to the army, assuring that the army was committed to providing a safe and secure environment for development of the state.

He said: “As I continue to address your challenges, I want you to keep faith with us and remain loyal and grateful to the federal government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Let me at this juncture assure you that we will continue to renovate all the dilapidated structures in this barracks and we hope that the promise by the state government to renovate the command school will be effected soon.

“I urge you all to redouble your effort and rededicate yourselves to service as we all collectively defend the territorial integrity of our nation.”

The General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Major General Nuhu Angbazo, said the projects would enhance the well-being of the personnel of the division.

Angbazo pledged that the personnel of the division would continue to initiate projects aimed at improving efficiency of the personnel of the division

The Commander, 23 Brigade, Yola, Brigadier General Sani Muhammed, said the skill acquisition centre was designed to empower children and wives of personnel.

Muhammed disclosed that the accident and emergency ward of the Brigade Medical centre had the capacity to handle 30 patients at a time.

He added that a block making factory had been established as part of skill acquisition programme towards engaging the youths in the cantonment.

—