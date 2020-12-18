Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has directed public and private schools across the state to end the first term on December 18 and go on vacation immediately.

This was contained in a statement by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Friday in Yola.

The statement said: “This is to allow school children go home early for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“The schools are to resume for the second term on January 11, 2021.”

Fintiri added that the directive should be strictly adhered to by school managers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the directive is not unconnected with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAN also reports that many schools in Yola, the state capital, had closed since December 16.