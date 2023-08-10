Gov. Fintiri assigns portfolios to new Commissioners + Full list

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State on Thursday assigned portfolios to 23 newly-sworn in Commissioners and members of the State Executive Council for his second term in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that out of the figure, six served as commissioners in the first tenure of Fintiri.

Out of the six, three retained in their former Ministries.

Those who retained their ministries are: Iliya James (Demsa), Ministry of Entrepreneurship; Adamu Atiku (Jada), Ministry of Works; and Ibrahim Yayaji (Yola North), Ministry for Local Governments.

Those deployed to other ministries are: Aloysius Babadoke (Jada), Culture and Tourism; Dr. Umar Pella (Hong), Education; Abdullahi Prambe (Song), Housing and Urban Development.

Other commissioners include: Wali Yakubu (Madagali), Youth Development; Mary Augustina (Michika), Finance; Usman Abdullahi (Mubi South), Special Duties; Tijjani Maksha (Maiha), Livestock and Fisheries; and Prof. Fintiwa Jatau (Gombi), Agriculture.

The rest bare: Job Sama (Girei), Land and Survey; Chief Felix Tangwami (Demsa), Health; Ibrahim Haruna (Shelleng), Mineral Resources; Kallamu Mohammed (Mayo Belwa), Transport; and Emmanuel Biridimso (Toungo), Budget and Planning.

They also include: Nedo Geoffrey (Numan), Information; Titus Solomon (Lamurde), Rural Infrastructure; Anthony Birina (Guyuk) Women Affairs; Mohammed Sadiq (Ganye), Energy and Natural Resources and Ayuba Tanko (Mubi North), Water Resources.

The rest are: Bello Diram (Yola South), Reconstruction, Reintegration and Rehabilitation; and Dr. John Dabari (Michika) Commerce and Trade.