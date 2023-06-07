Gov. Fintiri approves new appointments

Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has approved the appointment of Alhaji Awwal Tukur as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor Humwashi Wonosikou, announced the appointment Wednesday in Yola, disclosing that Dr Edgar Amos has also been appointed as Chief of Staff, Government House.

“Following the appointment of Dr Amos who before now was the Head of the Civil Service, Malam Shehu Ardo took over as Head of the Civil Service.

“The appointments take immediate effect,’’ Wonosikou stated.

Tukur, the new SSG was a member of the House of Representatives and served as the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Director-General, Adamawa Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council at the 2023 elections.