Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State on Monday approved the appointment of 11 Permanent Secretaries for the state civil service.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 11 were among the 45 senior officers that sat for examination for the position of permanent secretaries.

The governor commended the state civil service, describing it as among the best in the country in terms of resourcefulness.

Fintiri, however, tasked the new appointees to prepare themselves for the task ahead and to exhibit professionalism in discharging their duties.

In his remark, the state Head of Service, Dr. Edgar Amos, described the appointment as a milestone in the history of civil service in the state.

Amos noted that the development would go a long way in boosting ongoing reforms of the state civil service.

The new appointees are: Dorothy Augustine, Gajere Japhet, Saso Benson and Felicia Jatau.

Others include: Bello Hamman-Diram, Isuwa Misali, Ali Belhour, Aminu Hamman-Bello, Zainab Adamu, Usman Hamman-Mapeo and Mohammed Dabo.