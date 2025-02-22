Gov. Eno provides operational vehicles for legislators, judges

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has provided operational vehicles for members of the State House of Assembly as well as Judges in the State to enhance their services to Akwa Ibom people.

Governor Eno was represented at the presentation on Friday by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah.

He said the back up vehicles for lawmakers were basically to enhance mobility for their support staff and security.

He commended the legislators and the judges for their commitment to serving the State in their respective capacities and assured of continuous robust collaboration among the arms of government.

While the 26 legislators got Utility Vehicles to back up their SUVs, the Judges got SUVs.

In furtherance of his welfare package for judges in the State, the Governor will next month flag-off the construction of the Judges Quarters to provide a full accommodation of about 40 housing units for judges in the State.

The state had acquired a new estate for only judges with plans to provide them with a convenient place of living with recreational facilities, and other amenities, to enable them deliver justice and efficiently perform their constitutional duties as the last hope of the common man.

Responding on behalf of the State Assembly members, the House Leader, Hon. Sunday Johnny. appreciated the governor for extending his benevolence to members of the State House of Assembly, and assured that they will continue to play their part to ensure healthy collaboration among the three arms of government.

Also responding, the acting Chief Registrar of the Akwa Ibom State Judiciary, Affiong Usimkah, who received the vehicles on behalf of the judges, appreciated Eno for the gesture and assured that the judiciary will continue to play its part to maintain peace in the State.

Post Views: 27