Gov. Eno dissipating resources on frivolities — Lawyer

Tony Nyong

Renowned human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has accused the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, of dissipating the state’s resources on frivolities.

The lawyer spoke after news broke that Governor Eno donated brand new vehicles to each of the Akwa Ibom State National Assembly members.

The human rights lawyer described it as “madness rooted in corruption and political desperation”.

Effiong was very critical of the perceived benevolence of the governor over the donation of brand new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado vehicles to the National Assembly members.

He described the lawmakers as “overpaid members of the National Assembly from the State”.

He said it was further worsened by the fact that the donastion came “at a time when the people were hungry and jobless and the governort busy dissipating resources on Frivolities”.

Effiong accused Akwa Ibom people of sleeping while politicians are wrecking the State, calling on them to check the current statistics of unemployment in the state.

He said: “Nigerians are complaining daily about the overbloated salaries and allowances of National Assembly members.

“These people have official vehicles given to them by the National Assembly, yet when we talk, they accuse us of being rude and hateful.

“They are living ostentatiously, but a governor who hasn’t been able to achieve anything meaningful in the last two years decided that it was sensible to donate expensive vehicles to them.”

Post Views: 1